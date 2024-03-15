The Philadelphia Eagles finally addressed their linebacker position in free agency on Thursday, signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White to a one-year, $7,5 million deal.

Howie Roseman's team had a clear need in the position. After T. J. Edwards left the team in last year's free agency, they tried band-aid solutions with Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow, but they failed miserably in their jobs and the team was forced to look for outside options in 2024.

NFL fans were not impressed with the Eagles spending money on Devin White to fix their linebacker problem, stating that he's not a good player and the money wasn't well spent.

Is Devin White really a bad linebacker? Is this a bad deal for the Eagles?

If Philadelphia fans believe that signing Devin White is going to solve their problems, they'll be disappointed. While his athleticism made him a top-five pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, his speed and size aren't matched to his instincts - he's not a smart player and he struggles badly with the mental side of it.

When playing alongside Lavonte David, it was easy to see why they made a great duo together: David was the cerebral one, always in the right spots, while White was there to use his athleticism to limit opposing offenses. However, with time, David's weaknesses became more clear.

There will be no veteran linebacker to help him, he was a healthy scratch late in the season and he's not good enough to hide his flaws. The Eagles aren't going to be happy with him sooner rather than later, and the fans will once again be asking for Howie Roseman to address the linebacker position.

Which other players the Philadelphia Eagles signed in free agency?

Howie Roseman spent money on Saquon Barkley, the former New York Giants running back. He also signed Bryce Huff from the New York Jets, expecting the pass rusher to take the place of Josh Sweat, who's expected to move to another team this year.

Linebacker Zack Baun and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson were also signed this week - CJGJ is back after playing in Philadelphia in 2022.