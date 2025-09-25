  • home icon
  Ex-Chargers DE Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, posts throwback pregnancy picture while labelling it "terrifying time" of life

Ex-Chargers DE Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison Kuch, posts throwback pregnancy picture while labelling it "terrifying time" of life

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 25, 2025 10:40 GMT
Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch (Image Source: Getty)
Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison Kuch (Image Source: Getty)

Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, shared a throwback picture of her pregnancy on social media. The former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end welcomed his first child with Allison in December 2023.

On Wednesday, Allison shared old pictures as she talked about her struggles during pregnacy. She shared a mirror selfie showing off her baby bump but hid her face with her phone.

"As moms, can we all agree that we want to do the absolute best for our babies, right? Pregnancy is a terrifying time. ... the entire time. You're constantly worried about if what you're doing is the right decision. For me, I plan on listening to people who have dedicated their entire lives to research & education," Allison wrote.
Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch/@allisonkuch
Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison Kuch/@allisonkuch

Allison Kuch wore an oversized gray T-shirt in the snap and paired it with comfortable pajamas.

Isaac Rochell and Allison have been together since their college days. They started dating after meeting through a mutual friend. They attended different universities but met at a house party.

The two were in a long-distance relationship. In July 2020, the NFL star proposed to Allison, and they got married in 2021. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Scottie, in December 2023.

Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison Kuch, opens up about her postpartum journey

Two years after welcoming her baby, in an exclusive interview with OK!, Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison, opened up about life after becoming a mom. She talked about her "crazy" postpartum experience while speaking about the changes in her body.

"Postpartum has been crazy, growing a child and then seeing your body look so differently (can be hard)," Kuch said (via AOL).

Isaac Rochell’s wife keeps updating fans about her personal life on social media. Earlier this week, the family of three attended a Chargers game against the Denver Broncos.

Rochell, who has rejoined the Chargers again, will retire this season after signing a one-day contract with them. He had played for the team from 2017 to 2020.

The Chargers are off to a remarkable start, winning three straight games. In their last outing, they beat the Denver Broncos 23-20 and next take on the New York Giants on Sunday.

