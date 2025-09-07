  • home icon
  Ex-Chargers DE Isaac Rochell slams NFL over Patrick Mahomes' controversial tackle on Donte Jackson

Ex-Chargers DE Isaac Rochell slams NFL over Patrick Mahomes’ controversial tackle on Donte Jackson

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 07, 2025 16:39 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Ex-Chargers DE Isaac Rochell slams NFL over Patrick Mahomes' controversial tackle on Donte Jackson - Source: Imagn

Following a Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last season, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in their season opener in Brazil.

While Patrick Mahomes had a slow start to the game, especially after wideout Xavier Worthy's injury, the star quarterback grew into the game. Despite a late surge from Mahomes, the Chiefs lost 21-27.

Former defensive end Isaac Rochell highlighted a controversial play from the Chiefs quarterback, slamming the league for allowing him to get away with it.

During the third quarter, Mahomes was near the sidelines and was seemingly heading out of bounds, but the Chiefs star lowered his shoulder instead to knock down incoming Chargers corner Donte Jackson.

Rochell broke down the play in an Instagram video, saying:

"Patrick Mahomes should not be able to do this. This is ridiculous. This is a crazy play. The NFL needs to review this and prevent this from happening. This defender is assuming Mahomes is going to run out of bounds, so he plays it safe. He's not trying to take Mahomes' head off, because why would he in today's game?
"If this guy even goes to tackle Mahomes, he's getting fined $30,000 and Mahomes takes advantage of this. But this is crazy. The NFL either needs to fine offensive players or change of rules so that defensive players can hit guys when they do stuff like this."
While Mahomes' slow start in the contest was a talking point, the Chiefs quarterback's controversial play in the Week 1 clash has also raised a few eyebrows. A fan highlighted a similar play from 2023 when the opposing defender was penalized.

Patrick Mahomes acknowledged poor start to Chargers game

Although the Chiefs fared much better against the Chargers in the second half, their slow start in the first quarter played a crucial part in the defeat. Patrick Mahomes acknowledged the lack of intent at the start of the game.

"It was not good enough," Mahomes said. "I think in general they came out with more energy than we did. The defense and our offense. We did not execute; I missed some throws down the field, and obviously, we did not play good enough in the first half."
The Chiefs' wide receiving room was already dealing with Rashee Rice's absence due to a suspension but the team has suffered another blow after Xavier Worthy dislocated his shoulder during the Chargers clash.

With Worthy expected to miss time, it'll be interesting to see how Mahomes and the Chiefs prepare for last year's Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

