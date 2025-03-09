Ex-Chiefs linebacker drops 3-word reaction to latest update on Xavier Worthy’s situation

News of Xavier Worthy's arrest on a domestic violence charge broke on Saturday morning. Less than a day later, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was cleared of the charges of assaulting a loved one and impeding their breathing. His fiancée, Tia Jones, was reportedly the complainant in the case.

Worthy received support from former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, who reshared the news of the charges against Worthy being dropped, on his Instagram Story. He captioned his story:

"REPOST REPOST REPOST!!!!!"

Willie Gay responded to Xavier Worthy not being charged (Photo via Instagram/@williegayjr__)

The District Attorney for Williamson County, Texas, Shawn Dick released a statement that said:

"As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury."

As for now, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has been cleared of all charges.

Xavier Worthy's attorneys claim WR's fiancee Tia Jones attacked him

The situation around Xavier Worthy's arrest this weekend took another turn as his legal team released a statement regarding the incident. Worthy's attorneys, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, released a statement on Saturday.

"The complainant (Tia Jones) was recently asked to vacate Mr. Worthy’s residence upon discovery of her infidelity," the statement said. "She has refused to do so and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy."

The Chiefs WR's attorneys added:

We will continue to cooperate with the Williamson County authorities as we have full faith that their investigation will support Mr. Worthy’s innocence.”

“The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy’s face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of," Worthy's attorneys stated in their statement. "Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident he did not want to press charges against the complainant.”

