Ex-Chiefs OT calls out absurd narratives over Patrick Mahomes' legacy

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes lost the second Super Bowl of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a bad game against the Philadelphia Eagles, registering two interceptions and six sacks. The dream of becoming the first team to ever win a Super Bowl three-peat ended in swift fashion.

Mahomes had a chance to do something that was never done in the league. Even though the loss ended the dream, he remains a legend in the league. He has made five Super Bowls in the past six seasons, winning three. By every metric, he already has one of the most successful careers in the history of the NFL.

The criticism over the quarterback has been harsh after his subpar performance in the championship game. As such, former offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz took to Twitter to defend his former quarterback:

In a series of tweets, Schwartz also acknowledged the comparisons with Tom Brady, won who seven Super Bowl rings during his playing career. He noted that Brady's resume is longer and it would take years to compare, but pointed out that some of his famous losses did not tarnish his legacy.

What were Patrick Mahomes' stats in Super Bowl LIX?

The quarterback finished the game with 21 completed passes out of 32 attempts, three touchdowns, two interceptions and 257 yards. He also added 25 rushing yards on four carries.

However, there's no doubt that this game was one of his worst individual performances. His touchdowns came when Philadelphia was already 34 points ahead, while his interceptions happened in the first half and destroyed the Chiefs' gameplan. One was a pick-six, and the other happened inside the 10-yard line, giving the Eagles an easy path for a touchdown.

He accepted the blame for the outcome of the game in the press conference after the end:

"Credit to the Eagles, man. They played better than us from start to finish," Mahomes said. "Obviously, the turnovers hurt, and I take all the blame for that. Those early turnovers swung the momentum of the game, and they capitalized on them… I didn't play to my standard, and I have to be better next time."

