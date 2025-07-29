  • home icon
Ex-Chiefs QB highlights "subtle differences" about Patrick Mahomes' training session with his speedy receiving corps

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 29, 2025 15:14 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Ex-Chiefs QB highlights "subtle differences" about Patrick Mahomes' training session with his speedy receiving corps (image credit: IMAGN)

A video of Patrick Mahomes executing a deep pass to Xavier Worthy on July 22 gained widespread attention on social media. Even the coaches cheered when they saw how well the pass at Kansas City's first training camp session was made.

Former Chiefs backup quarterback Chase Daniel also took notice of the play. He posted a one-minute analysis on X of how excellent Mahomes' pass was, sharing his take on the play.

"I like this, because this is the first day of camp. It shows Mahomes — watch how fast his drop is being sped up. Watch his eyes, his eyes are right down the field. As soon as he hits step No. 3, ball's gone," Daniel tweeted on Monday.
The analyst also noted that Mahomes' efficiency sets him apart from other elite quarterbacks and makes him the league's best.

"These are the subtle differences that make him the best in the world at what he does," Daniel tweeted.
Daniel, who was a member of the New Orleans Saints' 2010 Super Bowl winning team, has been an outspoken supporter of Mahomes. However, the former Texas Tech quarterback had some of his worst stats in 2024. Mahomes recorded career lows in touchdown passes (26) and passing yards (3,928), but Daniel still thinks he is the top quarterback in the league.

Daniel pointed out in June that Mahomes is "a whole tier to himself" during an episode of "The Facility." He added that Mahomes' excellence is cemented by his ability to change, becoming less dependent on deep threats.

Chase Daniel predicts that the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will throw deep this year

Patrick Mahomes established himself as one of the best deep passers in the NFL in the first few years of his career. However, some analysts believe that Tyreek Hill's move to the Dolphins in 2022 is the reason why his performance dipped in the last two seasons.

According to Chase Daniel, the Chiefs, who didn't rely on long passes last season, would do it more this year.

"They didn't throw deep last year. I truly believe that they're going to throw the ball deep this year," Daniel said on Monday. "They have the speed — Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown."

Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown missed a huge chunk of the 2024 season, and the Chiefs had to go back to a more traditional approach. It will be interesting to see if Mahomes can revitalize Kansas City's downfield passing offense in 2025 with his weapons healthy again.

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

