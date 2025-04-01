"April Fools guys" - Ex-Chiefs QB reacts as photo of Andy Reid without his mustache goes viral

Andy Reid's mustache, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and winning are the four defining traits of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020s. However, the Chiefs lost one of those since the 2025 Super Bowl.

Ad

Reid's upper lip looks different as April begins. Where there was hair, there's none now. The reason for the style change is unknown but a former Kansas City backup quarterback had an idea why.

On Tuesday, Chase Daniel suggested that it could have something to do with the date it was posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"No way Andy shaved his mustache!!! April Fools guys," Daniel tweeted.

It appears that the change is genuine; however, it likely won't take long for him to grow it back if he decides to.

Reid's mustache has been his go-to style for decades. Fans will recall him with the facial hair as the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2000s. As an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers in the 1990s, Reid already had the mustache look.

Ad

The veteran coach may be outside his comfort zone and one can only wait to see how long he lasts before bringing back ol' faithful.

Chiefs draft needs related to Andy Reid's system

Andy Reid at NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

With a recent Super Bowl loss on his resume, Andy Reid needs to look in the mirror as hard as he has looked at his mustache. In the early 2020s, the Kansas City Chiefs offense was the unit to beat.

Ad

That's because they had Tyreek Hill and a version of Travis Kelce in his prime. For the Chiefs to get back to their brand of offensive football, it's going to take some franchise-changing moves.

They need faster wide receivers and a star tight end prospect. Matthew Golden turned heads at the 2025 NFL Combine with his speed and Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland are two of the best TE prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

If the Chiefs can get a fast WR and a bonafide all-in TE prospect for Patrick Mahomes, there's a better chance Reid could build a more effective offense.

Will the Chiefs look as different on offense in 2025 as Andy Reid's facial hair?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.