Ex-Chiefs star Juan Thornhill hints at recruiting Chris Jones to Browns amid DT’s contract stalemate

Chris Jones and his contract situation has been one of the many storylines ahead of the 2023 regular season. The defensive tackle is seeking a deal that would place amongst the best at his position.

As the start of the season nears, it stands to chance that Jones will not be on the football field. However, a former teammate of the defensive star could been looking to reunite elsewhere.

Safety Juan Thornhill joined the Browns this offseason and sent out a tweet about Jones that raised some eyebrows:

Thornhill signed a three-year, $21 million deal to join the Browns after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He and Jones both are two-time Super Bowl champions in their time together in Kansas City.

While Thornhill got his payday, Chris Jones is still waiting on his. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Kansas City is set to give Jones a new three-year deal worth $74 million. Florio noted:

"Of that amount, $70 million would be guaranteed for injury, with a lower amount fully guaranteed."

Other reports suggested that the four-time Pro Bowler wanted a salary near that of fellow defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. Donald is set to make $31.7 million this season.

Florio added that Jones would be willing to "split the difference" between Donald's salary and the Chiefs' current offer of $26.7 million.

The halfway point between Kansas City's offer and Donald's salary is $29.2 million. Jones signed an $80 million-dollar extension back in July 2020.

Patrick Mahomes on Chris Jones and his status for the 2023 season

As the Chiefs prepare to open their 2023 season against the Detroit Lions, two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was asked about Jones' absence. He stated that the team is moving ahead, focused on the Lions:

“At this point, you kind of just prepare to play the game with the guys that are in the building, and let the front office and stuff handle that. But we’ve got a tough test with the Detroit Lions, and we’re gonna try to focus on how we can win with the guys that are here.”

Up to now, Chris Jones has racked up close to $2 million in fines by sitting out of both mandatory minicamp and training camp.

He also risks surrendering around $1.1 million for each game he misses this season. We'll see if the 29-year-old shows up this season or if the team will move on from him.