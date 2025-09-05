Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl champ LeSean McCoy sounds off after Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs 'get disrespected'

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to open their 2025 season in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night, and former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy believes the reigning AFC champions are being overlooked yet again.McCoy, who helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV, joined Up and Adams on Friday morning to share his thoughts on the state of the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes heading into the new campaign. His message was clear: doubting Kansas City is a mistake.“At their worst, at Patrick Mahomes’ worst, all he does is go to the edge of the championship game. The players that they love to promote, he beats them all the time when it matters most. So, knowing how Andy Reid takes disrespect, now people see Andy Reid, he smiles, he makes little jokes, he got the little commercials, right, you know, bite of this snack, bite of that snack.&quot;He is so pissed off because when you do so much in this league and they disrespect you like that, like I'm having a conversation with people and they're like, oh well, they might not win the division or they might can't beat the Bills or they might can't beat the Ravens. I think that's all they've been doing. So, I'll tell you this much, I think we'll see that old Patrick Mahomes of letting that ball go, going deep, right.&quot;I think we'll see Kelce playing a lot better than he did last year. And I think as a group, as a team, they answer that call because that's all they do is win games.”McCoy’s defense of his former team comes after an offseason filled with speculation that the Chiefs’ dominance in the AFC could be under threat.With both the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens retooling their rosters and the Cincinnati Bengals getting healthier, pundits have pointed to a potential power shift. McCoy, however, sees it differently, emphasizing Mahomes’ proven ability to rise when it matters most and Andy Reid’s ability to turn criticism into motivation.Chiefs look to make another statement in 2025NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: ImagnThe Chiefs enter the season having reached seven consecutive AFC Championship Games and winning three Super Bowls in that span. Still, questions linger after Kansas City fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles in last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans.Mahomes is expected to lean heavily on young wideout Xavier Worthy and veteran Marquise “Hollywood” Brown early in the season, with Rashee Rice suspended for six games. Tight end Travis Kelce, who briefly weighed the idea of retirement during the offseason but ultimately decided to return, remains Mahomes’ most trusted weapon and a crucial part of the offense.The defense, anchored by Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie, remains among the best in the league and could be the deciding factor in whether Kansas City continues to silence its critics.Friday’s opener in São Paulo provides an immediate test against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. For Mahomes and Reid, it’s another opportunity to remind the league that, despite the chatter, the Chiefs remain the standard in the AFC.