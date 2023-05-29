Frank Reich is looking to flip the Carolina Panthers franchise around as he was hired as their new head coach this offseason. He spent the last four-and-a-hall seasons as the Indianapolis Colts head coach and will now begin his journey with a team he used to play for in the NFL.

Reich began his coaching career in 2006, eight years after retiring as a Colts intern.

Via ESPN, former Colts president Bill Polian recalled how he tried to get Reich to coach right after his playing career when the team had Peyton Manning on their roster. He explained why Reich turned down the offer.

"He said, 'Gee, thank you. I'm honored. You know how polite he is. And he called me back and said, 'Bill, I can't do it right now. I'm committed to these people, and I gave them my word, and as enticing as it is, I can't go back on my word.

"And then seven or eight years later, he called out of the blue and said, 'I'm ready to go into coaching. I'll do anything you want me to do, including volunteer work with no pay just to get my foot in the door.'''

Reich explained his reasoning to follow his spiritual journey shortly after his playing career before beginning his career as a coach.

"As a pro athlete for 14 years, there were a lot of opportunities to go to churches and father and son banquets and give a testimony [of my spiritual journey.]

"I really enjoyed doing that -- and in doing that and seeing the positive impact. So I felt like if I went to seminary, I could get a more formal training that would help me ... I wanted to be able to go deeper than that, and explain the 'why' behind it."

How many games did Frank Reich play for the Panthers?

Carolina Panthers Introduce Frank Reich as Head Coach

Frank Reich started three games for the Carolina Panthers, including their first game in expansion history. He also threw their first touchdown pass in franchise history. Kerry Collins, who the team drafted with the fifth-overall pick started after in Week 4 and was the starter for the rest of the season.

Reich then played and started seven games for the New York Jets the following season and then started two games for the Detroit Lions in 1997.

Frank Reich is now the leader of the team he threw the first touchdown in franchise history. They selected quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the draft and signed many veterans such as RB Miles Sanders, and WRs Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark.

