Ex-Colts HC Jeff Saturday poses major Aaron Rodgers question to Jets HC Aaron Glenn

Ex-Colts head coach Jeff Saturday posed a major concern about Aaron Rodgers returning as the quarterback of the Jets in the upcoming season in front of the team's new coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets could not make it to the postseason, struggling with their game in 2024.

Following the regular season, the biggest concern among the fans is whether the 41-year-old Rodgers would return under center for the New York Jets in 2025. In ESPN's Get Up, Jeff Saturday opened up about Rodgers and reflected on his opinion on the new head coach Aaron Glenn's decision. Saturday said:

“He has to decide is the culture that you want set in your organization going to be lifted by Aaron Rodgers. As opposed to going out and finding whatever new QB is going to have to come in and build a culture with. I think that’s the most difficult part for a new head coach and GM.”

In the 2024 NFL regular season, Aaron Rodgers recorded 3,897 yards in passing along with 28 TDs.

Jets' new coach Aaron Glenn opens up about Aaron Rodgers

The Jets finally had their new coach on the team ahead of the new 2025 season. They have announced Aaron Glenn will be taking up the head coach position while Darren Mooney will be the general manager.

In the press conference following his signing, Glenn opened up about the former Super Bowl champ and his future with the team.

"Aaron Rodgers will be talked about," Glenn said (via USA Today). "We've already texted that communication with Aaron Rodgers. And as we continue to look at the roster, we'll make decisions accordingly. And that's with a number of people on the team."

Team GM Mooney also opened up about Rodgers:

"Aaron has his process, we want to respect that. I've got so much respect for Aaron and what he's done as a player in this league. And we'll have our process. I landed less than 24 hours ago. I was struggling to find my office this morning so we've got a lot to do, but we look forward to that and it'll come at some time." (via USA Today)

Rodgers has been a part of the New York Jets since 2023. However, the 4x MVP tore his Achilles in the opening drive of the 2023 season, forcing him to sit out the rest of the season.

Despite the noise of coming back in 2023, Rodgers waited for the new season in 2024, only to show a 5-12 record in what could have possibly been his last.

