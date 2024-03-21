Ex-Commanders owner Dan Snyder facing $49,000,000 headache with Potomac mega-estate

Dan Snyder, the former owner of the Washington Commanders, listed his estate on the Potomac River in Potomac, Maryland, for $49 million in February 2023. If he had been able to find a buyer ready to pay that price, he would have set a D.C. record.

However, in August 2023, Snyder reduced the asking price for the mega-estate from $49 million to $34.9 million, about a $14 million decrease. It is now reported that the house has been taken off the market, per Eric Flack.

The Potomac residence is a single-family French-style home with five bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, situated on a gated plot.

The house has a chef's kitchen, a wine cellar, a gym, a spa, a two-story reception hall, a fireplace made of limestone and a home theater. The home's third story features two spa-like bathrooms, an office and private spaces for dressing and relaxing.

According to Property Records, Snyder initially paid $8.64 million for the first portion of the land in 2001 from the estate of Jordan's King Hussein and Queen Noor. The six parcels around it were eventually acquired by the previous owner.

Dan Snyder, the founder of Snyder Communications, a marketing firm he sold for $2.5 billion in 2000, was the owner of the NFL's Washington Commanders from 1999 until 2023, when he sold the team to a group headed by Josh Harris for $6 billion.

Front Office Sports reports that Snyder paid $800 million for the Commanders in 1999. When Snyder sold the team in 2023, Forbes ranked them as the sixth-most valuable NFL team, with a $5.6 billion valuation and an operating income north of $130 million.

Dan Snyder donates house to the American Cancer Society

According to The Washington Post, Dan Snyder gave the American Cancer Society his Potomac River estate in Maryland, potentially saving a large amount of money on taxes on a home that had been listed since February 2023.

The house had been Snyder's principal home since the early 2000s; however, it was listed for sale last year. On Monday, though, the listing was taken off.

According to property records, the house was bought for $0 earlier in March by ACS Development Company, Inc., which manages and holds real estate on behalf of the American Cancer Society.

According to a representative for the nonprofit, they plan to sell the property and donate the money raised to help further their goal of enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients and their families.