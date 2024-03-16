Signing Tyron Smith to a one-year contract worth up to $20 million is a high-risk, high-reward transaction. Injuries have derailed his availability over the last four seasons, and he missed 37 games from 2020 to 2023. Worse yet, 2015 was the last time he played an entire season.

However, the gamble will pay off if the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft can sustain his All-Pro form. That’s why a football fan commented on Adam Schefter’s tweet about Smith’s signing with the Jets:

“Aaron Rodgers will feast now”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Another NFL follower said:

“So he’s going from protecting mid to protecting mid lmaooooo”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to the Jets acquiring Tyron Smith.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In response to the last comment above, Tyron Smith will protect Aaron Rodgers’ blind side at left tackle, Alijah Vera-Tucker will be at right guard, and Joe Tippmann will play his second season as center.

Meanwhile, the Jets acquired two offensive linemen from the Baltimore Ravens to complete their potential starting rotation. They signed free-agent John Simpson, who will likely take over at left guard. New York’s AFC team traded for right tackle Morgan Moses and the Ravens’ 2024 fourth-round selection (134th overall) for their 2024 fourth and sixth-round picks.

Playing 13 games last season is a positive sign that the Jets can depend on the eight-time Pro Bowler to perform his duties impressively. Aside from Pro Bowls, Smith is a five-time All-Pro offensive tackle and a member of the NFL’s 2010 All-Decade Team.

Pro Football Focus reports that Tyron Smith gave up only one sack out of 847 offensive snaps played last season. He had an 83.8 overall grade and an 88.6 mark in pass blocking.

Tyron Smith can help prevent Aaron Rodgers’ unfortunate 2023 injury

The Jets’ high hopes came crashing after Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear during their 2023 season-opener against the Buffalo Bills. The impact of Leonard Floyd’s sack during the Jets’ fourth offensive snap ended the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player’s season.

His absence was one factor in the Jets’ 7-10 finish last season, which extended their playoff drought to 13 seasons.

The Jets don’t want a repeat of that incident by signing veterans like Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. Doing so gives them a better chance of keeping Rodgers safe in every game.

Allowing the Super Bowl 45-champion quarterback to thrive makes them competitive in the AFC East with the Bills, the New England Patriots, and the Miami Dolphins.