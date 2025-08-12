Ex-Cowboys DE Marcus Spears calls out Browns for burying Shedeur Sanders on QB depth chart

It seems rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders still has a long way to go before moving up the Cleveland Browns depth chart despite a solid debut in the team's colors.Given that the Browns' quarterback situation is still one of the most talked-about topics in preseason, fans and analysts are starting to criticize coach Kevin Stefanski's management of Sanders.In the first week of the NFL preseason, Sanders showed his mettle by playing into the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers and completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed his dual-threat abilities by recording four rushes for 19 rushing yards.Many thought Sanders would move up in the Browns' quarterback order as a result of this impressive performance. But he is still designated as the fourth-string quarterback, behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.In an appearance on &quot;NFL on ESPN&quot; on Monday, NFL analyst Marcus Spears, a former defensive end, questioned the order of the Browns' quarterback depth chart.&quot;Here's the thing for me though, like the response of the kid is the best thing that happened in this game, right? We've been talking all offseason about he's not getting enough reps in practice, all of these things set up to fail, all of it,&quot; Spears said.&quot;He went in and took full advantage of his opportunity. And what he's done more than anything, he's earned more reps in practice and earned more critical reps in practice now in order to compete to be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, because everybody else on this roster ain't proven. So I don't know why in the hell you would leave him at fourth string after a performance like that.&quot;The Browns' assessment system has come under scrutiny from fans and pundits due to Sanders' spot on the depth chart.The Browns' next preseason game will be on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 16.Shedeur Sanders yet to get first practice with the Browns first teamShedeur Sanders will be hoping to get his first shot with Cleveland's first team this week as fellow quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett are still recovering from hamstring issues.While Kevin Stefanski is happy with Sanders' preseason performance, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot mentioned on X that the coach hasn't confirmed if the former Colorado Buffaloes star will get his first workouts with the first-team offense in joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.Although Stefanski has not yet announced which quarterback would start against the Eagles in Week 2 of the preseason, he has made clear that Sanders will &quot;get a lot of reps&quot; over the coming weeks.