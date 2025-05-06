Ex-Cowboys OL urges Dolphins to sign 34 y/o 5x Pro Bowler as Jalen Ramsey's replacement amid trade rumors

The Miami Dolphins have faced criticism from some of their fans for not drafting a highly ranked cornerback in the 2025 NFL draft. It also prompted some questions about the team's defensive prospects, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Jalen Ramsey's future.

Miami needs a cornerback before the 2025 NFL season begins, as trade rumors around Ramsey continue to circulate.

Former NFL guard and NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger recently urged the Dolphins to bring in another veteran cornerback to solve their defensive dilemma.

Baldinger named Miami as the ideal fit for former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, who played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, when discussing the best fits for remaining NFL free agents.

"I think Miami," Baldinger said on Monday, via NFL Network. "They are probably going to lose Jalen Ramsey. They've lost defensive backs. They've lost Jevon Holland."

The Dolphins selected Jason Marshall Jr. at No. 150, but the former Florida cornerback is not expected to be a starter in his first year in the NFL. If Ramsey eventually leaves Miami, the team can bring in Gilmore as an experienced short-term solution. His potential low cost also makes him a logical option for Miami next season.

Gilmore, a 13-year NFL veteran, recorded 56 total tackles (40 solo tackles), one interception and nine passes defended in 15 regular-season games for Minnesota in 2024.

Which teams could potentially trade for Jalen Ramsey?

Jalen Ramsey is on the back of a strong 2024 campaign, recording two interceptions, 60 tackles and 11 pass defenses in 17 games. However, he and the Dolphins decided to look into trade possibilities.

Given Ramsey's reputation as one of the league's best players at his position and the league's constant demand for stability and skill at cornerback, trade interest in Ramsey would likely be high in the coming weeks.

One team that has recently been speculated to be interested is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While they recently brought in two talented cornerbacks through the draft, Ramsey might still be a good trade addition because, as a league veteran, he can make an immediate impact on the team. Additionally, it may take some time for the team's rookie cornerbacks to develop.

The LA Rams is another potential destination for Ramsey. The team doesn't have a clear need for a cornerback, but may benefit from Ramsey's championship-winning experience.

As a seven-time Pro Bowler and a former Super Bowl winner, Ramsey's experience is valuable. He could also serve as a leader on a team with younger cornerbacks like the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

