Ex-Dolphins Pro Bowler Reshad Jones loses $2,580,000 in scam allegedly involving 49-year-old woman and financial advisor

Former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones reportedly lost $2.58 million after allegedly being a victim of a financial scam. Reports claim that a 49-year-old woman, Octavia Monique Graham, with the help of a former Merrill Lynch financial advisor, has been accused of stealing Jones' money over two years.

Arrest records obtained by WPLG-TV stated that Jones' former financial advisor, Isaiah Williams, is accused of stealing $1.58 million directly from the ex-NFL player's bank account. The money, which was debited across 133 wire transfers, was used to pay off two of Williams' American Express credit cards.

Between October 2019 and September 2021, a reported 16 handwritten checks amounting to $435,000 were pulled from Graham’s account and deposited into Williams’ Chase bank account. Furthermore, authorities said that 88 Zelle transfers adding up to $184,000 were also made from Graham’s Bank of America account to Williams.

Per court records, Williams used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle, including traveling by first-class airline tickets, hotel stays with multiple women, nightclub tabs, strip clubs, car rentals, designer clothes, jewelry, legal fees and even child support.

Reports claim that another $1.03 million was laundered from Jones' account with the help of Graham, a lady whom Jones has denied meeting. Graham, who was charged with two counts of money laundering and one count of first-degree grand theft, surrendered herself to authorities on Monday and has since been arrested.

According to reports, Williams, who served as Jones' financial advisor from January 2022 to March 2024, has not yet been arrested.

A look at Reshad Jones' earnings from his NFL career

Former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones - Source: Getty

According to Spotrac, Reshad Jones made $58,237,432 in career earnings across his 10 years in the NFL. The safety played his entire pro career with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins took Jones in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He racked up 776 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 21 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and six defensive touchdowns during his time in Miami.

Jones also earned two Pro Bowl honors in his career. He was released by the Dolphins in March 2020.

