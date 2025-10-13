  • home icon
  Ex-Dolphins WR exposes Tua Tagovailoa's indiscipline during his stint after $212,400,000 QB throws teammates under the bus

Ex-Dolphins WR exposes Tua Tagovailoa's indiscipline during his stint after $212,400,000 QB throws teammates under the bus

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 13, 2025 11:49 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
NFL: LA Chargers at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

The Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Sunday, this time against the LA Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami lost 29-27 after Chargers QB Justin Herbert's last-minute heroics.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference after the game, Tagovailoa, who threw three interceptions, identified leadership challenges as one of the team's problems.

"Well, I think it starts with the leadership and helping articulate that for the guys," Tagovailoa said. "We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late, and guys not showing up to player-only meetings. Like, there’s a lot that goes into that."
Tagovailoa's comments have generated considerable controversy on social media, as some believe he was quick to blame some of his teammates and exposed the team's issues.

DaeSean Hamilton, a former NFL wide receiver who had a brief 17-day spell on the Dolphins' practice squad in December 2022, claimed on X later on Sunday night that Tagovailoa had previously been guilty of arriving late for team meetings as well.

"This dude…the starting QB…was late to the first team meeting during my 3 seconds on the Dolphins 😂😂😂😂 and everything was all cool in there," Hamilton posted on X.
Although some fans have commended Tagovailoa for his show of leadership by calling for accountability, it seems Hamilton was not pleased with the manner in which Tagovailoa handled the matter, particularly given that he appears to recall the quarterback having committed the same offense a few years ago.

Tagovailoa still has time to make things better, but the Dolphins quarterback hasn't exactly looked like a star in six games of the 2025 NFL regular season, as Miami has a 1-5 start.

The 27-year-old quarterback agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract agreement with the organization in the summer of 2024. He is currently in the first year of that four-year agreement, and his base salary for the 2025 season is $25 million.

Coach Mike McDaniel responds to Tua Tagovailoa calling out his Dolphins' teammates

In response to Tua Tagovailoa's comments about his teammates' leadership issues, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified that he has not mandated player meetings for the players later on Sunday.

"Clearly, he’s sending a message. But from my standpoint, everything I’ve asked of guys, they’ve delivered on," McDaniel said. "And so I’m sure whoever he’s talking to, they’ll deliver."

Now in his fourth year as the Dolphins coach, McDaniel is under pressure to turn the situation around after a poor start to the season. It will be interesting to see if fans' mounting dissatisfaction with McDaniel could result in his firing if performances don't improve, even though team owner Stephen Ross has maintained that he is prepared to exercise patience.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

