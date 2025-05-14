Ex-Eagles All-Pro name drops Kim Kardashian in "crazy" take to give his verdict on Cowboys vs. Chiefs America's Team debate

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy sided with his former rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in a debate around which team is America's team between the Lone Star and the Kansas City Chiefs. These two franchises are set to clash on this year's Thanksgiving Day, which added fuel to the debate.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Facility," McCoy, a two-time All-Pro, explained that playing for the Cowboys has had a specific effect on the career and life of many players.

"When you play for Dallas, that's when you become a real star," McCoy said. "Even if you're just a good player. Good players on the Dallas Cowboys become great players. Great players on the Dallas Cowboys become freaking Hall of Famers forever, 'cause you play for the Cowboys. Every topic you see on TV is going to start with the Cowboys."

McCoy added that the Chiefs are popular because they have been the most consistent team in the league, playing in AFC championship games and Super Bowls constantly since Patrick Mahomes became a starter.

He also mentioned Andy Reid, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, but explained how a former Cowboys wide receiver dating Kim Kardashian appeared to be more impactful.

"You know what's really crazy? When Miles Austin was dating Kim Kardashian, that was a big deal! You thought it was Taylor Swift. A better one for you. When Kim Kardashian was dating... What was his name?" McCoy asked before his co-hosts told him there were many other options and burst into laughter.

He ultimately explained that when it comes to the Cowboys, people tend to pay more attention given their popularity.

Chiefs roasted Cowboys with Post Malone reference after Thanksgiving Day game announcement

The competition between these two teams, whose last game happened in 2021 (the Chiefs won 19-9 at Arrowhead Stadium), has been taken to different grounds.

Upon learning that they will clash again this year, on such a special date as Thanksgiving Day, the Chiefs decided to spice things up. They posted a picture of rapper Post Malone (a Dallas Cowboys superfan) wearing their jersey on social media with a caption to hype up their upcoming matchup.

“See you guys at Thanksgiving 😁 @dallascowboys x @PostMalone.”

This picture is from Malone's pre-Super Bowl LVIII performance. The Chiefs won that duel in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers, getting their back-to-back Super Bowl win.

