Ex-Eagles LB fires “rebuild” warning to 49ers after Packers sign Aaron Banks for $77,000,000

The Green Bay Packers made a splash on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period, signing Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract. The offensive guard spent the first four seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, who selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho, co-host of FS1’s "The Facility," reacted to the move, warning the 49ers:

"If the @49ers don’t act fast, they will look up and be in a complete rebuild…"

Banks is the 49er to leave the franchise. The organization traded 2021 first-team All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick ahead of free agency. They also lost former All-Pro defensive backs Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga, as well as linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Packers writer shares how Aaron Banks signing could upgrade offensive line

The Green Bay Packers' offensive line was a strength in 2024, allowing just 22 sacks, the second-fewest in the NFL, while ranking fifth in rushing yards and touchdowns. Green Bay bolstered the unit on Monday with the addition of Aaron Banks.

Eli Berkovits, who covers the Packers for 247 Sports, shared how the franchise could use their newest addition, tweeting:

"Aaron Banks has played 1,068 pass blocking snaps over the past two years and has allowed ONE sack. Elgton to center and Banks slides in at LG."

Elgton Jenkins has been regarded as one of the NFL’s top offensive guards since the Packers selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. However, he has also demonstrated versatility, playing across the offensive line — including left tackle in 2021.

Jenkins showcased similar flexibility during his collegiate career at Mississippi State, starting across the offensive line. However, most of his appearances came at center.

