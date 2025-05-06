Ex-Eagles QB believes Jalen Milroe could steal Sam Darnold's Seahawks QB1 job if pressure mounts

NFL analyst Chase Daniel believes that there is a chance that new Seattle Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe plays during the 2025 NFL season over newly-signed QB Sam Darnold.

While discussing a variety of topics on the popular 'Scoop City: A show about the NFL' podcast, Daniel highlighted how he could see Darnold struggling during the 2025 campaign, something that may make the Seahawks move to the talented Alabama Crimson Tide QB Milroe mid way through the year.

"This sounds like a hot take, but it’s actually a very deep conversation. I know we don’t have time to go super deep. However, I can’t say I have a crystal ball, right? I don’t know what the future holds. It wouldn’t surprise me if Sam Darnold struggles and they need a jolt of energy, and then you have one of the best runners at quarterback coming out of the draft." (17:55)

Darnold signed with the Seahawks after the Minnesota Vikings decided that rookie QB J.J. McCarthy was their QB of the future. However, the Seahawks also drafted Milroe in the third round, No. 92 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft this past April.

As a member of the Crimson Tide in 2024, Milroe had 2,844 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 726 rushing yards, and an impressive rushing touchdown total of 20.

Will Sam Darnold lose the starting QB role to Jalen Milroe?

Despite the claims by Daniel, it seems extremely unlikely at this time that Darnold would lose the starting role at the beginning, or even middle of the campaign. Darnold is a proven QB coming off the best season of his career, while Milroe is a QB prospect who many believe needs a year or two of development to truly become a star QB in the NFL.

Milroe is an elite runner of the football, however, still needs to improve his accuracy and skills in the passing game to be an effective starting QB in the league.

As a result, the Seahawks selecting Milroe appears to be a move for the future, one where he can learn from Darnold over the next year or two, and then become the QB of the franchise further down the line.

