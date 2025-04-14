Ex-Eagles scout casts doubts over severity of Derek Carr’s injury 

NFL analyst John Middlekauff is unsure whether the recent Derek Carr injury news is completely accurate.

While appearing on the popular 'Colin Cowherd Podcast' on Sunday, Middlekauff noted how there are many instances of NFL franchises releasing information in order for players to drop to them in the NFL Draft.

"I wonder if this is a classic week or two before the draft, you're trying to get some information out there so someone jumps you right. So, players fall to you… The other thing is they kept him on the roster when they could have cut him for $40 million, you would think that they would had a pretty good idea of the health status."

Middlekauff then continued by highlighting how fans and analysts should not fully believe all of the information they are hearing and seeing this close from the night of the selection process.

"I just think a lot of times the two weeks before the draft, you just got to be very careful with the shenanigans going on, on stories being leaked about… the Derek Carr thing felt a little like a draft story being thrown out there to try to get people to manipulate spots."

The comments by Middlekauff come only a few days after NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that there was a legitimate chance that the Saints QB Carr missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign.

"The #Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say. Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery."

Are the Saints using the Derek Carr injury to help their 2025 NFL Draft result?

As Middlekauff noted, there is a very real chance that the Saints used the Carr injury to impact the NFL Draft in their favor in some capacity. However, there is also a legitimate chance that the Carr injury is real and that he is in doubt of missing the 2025 campaign.

During this time and proximity to the NFL Draft, it is not fully clear which information reported by teams is fully accurate and which is fabricated and not completely true.

