Ex-Eagles scout says Cardinals regret drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. over Malik Nabers

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers were the first wo wide receviers taken in the 2024 NFL draft. Harrison Jr. went fourth overall to the Arizona Cardinals as Nabers went sixth to the New York Giants.

While they both had solid seasons for rookies, it was Nabers who stood out more and had the better season. Nabers caught 109 passes on 170 targets for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Harrison Jr. had 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in two more games played than Nabers.

Joining Colin Cowherd on his podcast on Wednesday, former Philadelphia Eagles scout John Middlekauff spoke about the Cardinals selecting Harrison Jr. over Nabers and regretting their choice.

Middlekauf said:

"Once you get in the NFL, All I heard last year was like, ‘Marvin Harrison's floor is so high. Malik [Nabers] could be boom or bust.’ And then you watch, you're like, 'You don't think the Arizona Cardinals regret not going Malik Nabers over Marvin Harrison Jr.?’ Because they do. And the Giants benefited from them making that choice.”

Malik Nabers had a great rookie season, but who had the best out of all rookie WRs in 2024?

Seven wide receivers were selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

While Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers were the first two wideouts taken in last year's draft, there was plenty of talent that came from the class.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wideout and Nabers' former college teammate Brian Thomas Jr. led rookie receivers in yards (1,282) and touchdowns (10). He was second in receptions (87) to Nabers.

Los Angeles Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey had 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. McConkey, Nabers and Thomas Jr. each had 80+ receptions, 1,000 + receiving yards and seven+ touchdowns as rookies.

Other rookies such as Rome Odunze, Xavier Worthy and Keon Coleman each had 500+ receiving yards and at least three receiving touchdowns each.

In all, last year's wide receiver class produced a lot of talent. Even Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had a historic receiving season as a rookie last year with 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.

Who do you think had the best rookie season out of last year's wide receivers?

