  Ex-Eagles star Chris Long gives clear verdict on Micah Parsons sacking Jared Goff during his Packers debut

Ex-Eagles star Chris Long gives clear verdict on Micah Parsons sacking Jared Goff during his Packers debut

By Rob Gullo
Published Sep 08, 2025 18:08 GMT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
Micah Parsons (left) applies pressure to Jared Goff (right), during Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers (image credit: getty)

Micah Parsons made his prescence felt in his Green Bay Packers debut on Sunday.

Facing the high-powered Detroit Lions offense led by Jared Goff, Parsons came up with a key sack late in the game. He also pressured Goff in the first half, which led to an interception by Evan Williams.

Parsons played on a limited snap count (29 snaps out of 65) just a week after he was traded by the Dallas Cowboys.

Critics had mixed opinons on the Parsons trade, with some questioning how he would do in Green Bay. After Sunday's performance, former NFL defensive end Chris Long highlighted that with Parsons' addition to the team, the NFC North is more wide open.

"Some people told me that Micah Parsons wouldn't be a big deal for this team," Long said on Monday, via "Green Light with Chris Long." "Did you watch the game today? He played 29 snaps. They couldn't even play him in some of the more mundane moments that would have set up even more third and longs and disruptions.
"Guys got a chance to make plays. Wyatt made a play, but when Micah Parsons made a play, you could really feel the top come off the place. And the game was over at that point, and I thought that was really cool to see him being so welcomed in his new home. I think he's absolutely going to swing the balance of power in this division."
Micah Parsons talks about his Green Bay Packers debut

Micah Parsosn during Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Micah Parsosn during Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

It was an emotional game for Micah Parsons on Sunday for many reasons. He's went through a lot of trade rumors in the offseason, trying to land a contract extension and wondering where he'd play.

After the season opener, Parsons was emotional and spoke about what it means to be a Packer. He added that he will do whatever it takes to help his team win.

"These guys embraced me, they believe in my talents," Parsons said, via NFL.com. "They believed in me, and I'm just gonna give these guys everything I have because I know what's at stake and I know what it takes for us to win."
Parsons recorded one tackle, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and one sack.

Green Bay will host the Washington Commanders on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Parsons is expected to play more in Week 2, and could fill up the stat sheet.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
