Ex-Eagles star Ndamukong Suh shares underrated Super Bowl struggles of 'wives and significant others' of players

The Super Bowl has been known to raise stress and pressure on not just the players who make it to the big game but also their partners. While there's always talk about the pressure on players, the troubles that their partners face backstage often go unnoticed. Ex-NFL star Ndamukong Suh recently shed light on these troubles.

On Sunday, Daily Mail released an exclusive interview with Suh during which the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle talked about the unpopular struggles of "wives and significant others" of players who make it to the Super Bowl. Suh said:

"I think it depends on the family dynamics and those different pieces, because people with big families, 90 percent of that stuff the guys leave to their spouses to deal with.

"So their wives and significant others are running with their heads cut off with dealing with 50 tickets, 60 tickets, 30 tickets, whatever it is. 'I gotta get you passes. I gotta do this. I gotta do that.'"

Ndamukong Suh's wife Katya shedding light on Super Bowl 'stressors'

During the same interview, Ndamukong Suh was accompanied by his wife Katya, who talked about her personal experience of dealing with the pressure of the Super Bowl. Talking about the major "stressors" that come with the big game, Katya said:

"You want to make sure that you're presenting your spouse in the right light. I feel quite confident in myself. So I feel pretty good with it, but I think there are stressors, like, 'What's the outfit?' You want to make sure that you're not wearing the same thing as other wives."

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Ndamukong Suh in 2022 and the defensive tackle ended up playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVII, which the latter won by 38-35. Thus, Katya is talking about it after going through the same stuff two years ago.

The Eagles will once again face the Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs had a comparatively better season than the Eagles, but the latter would be coming to the field with a mission to get their revenge.

Which team do you think will win the Super Bowl LIX?

