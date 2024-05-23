Harrison Butker is, up to now, drawing massive condemnation over his speech at the commencement exercises of Benedictine College. He insinuated that women are more excited at becoming wives and mothers than at getting jobs, even using the term "homemaker".

One of the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's newest enemies is former ESPN host Michelle Beadle, who said Tuesday on Over the Top, her podcast with Peter Rosenberg:

"As a woman, I think everything he said was garbage. I think when you hide hateful thoughts and feelings and bigotry behind the "cloak" of religion, I tend to roll my eyes and stop listening.

"We just worked our asses off for years. And you’re gonna come in here and tell us, 'That’s all cute and stuff, but what you’re really gonna wanna do is get married and have babies. Then you’ll feel important.' Like, go f–k yourself."

Chelsea Handler, Laura Rutledge also react to Harrison Butker controversy

Also on Tuesday, comedienne/TV host Chelsea Handler added heself to the anti-Harrison Butker camp in a particularly scathing video on her X.com account. She began:

"Based on his misogynistic rant during a recent commencement address, I’m guessing this Bible thumper thumped himself a little too hard with his Bible and gave himself CTE... Harrison, you’re a kicker, so you have one important part of your body and it’s not your fucking brain."

After referencing his wife Isabelle, she pointed the hypocrisy behind his remarks, considering that his mother is a physicist with multiple degrees:

"Who paid for all those youth athletic team fees, uniform fees, and equipment fees so he could grow up to have a career making millions of dollars for kicking things? My guess is a working woman.”

She concluded by showing a clip of quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitting to not communicating with him during team meetings.

Another person who reacted was ESPN and SEC Network host Laura Rutledge. During Wednesday's episode of NFL Live, she told Courtney Cronin:

“Certainly, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I would just say my opinion is it’s really great that you and I get to be women with careers.”

Harrison Butker is yet to respond to the controversy; though, Mahomes has defended him. Coach Andy Reid and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, meanwhile, have opted to be largely neutral on the matter.