  "The Swifties can't save Patrick Mahomes": Ex-Giants DE gives rallying cry with "Vikings" analogy to Brian Daboll's men ahead of SNF clash with Chiefs

"The Swifties can't save Patrick Mahomes": Ex-Giants DE gives rallying cry with "Vikings" analogy to Brian Daboll's men ahead of SNF clash with Chiefs

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 21, 2025 15:08 GMT
&quot;The Swifties can
"The Swifties can't save Patrick Mahomes": Ex-Giants DE gives rallying cry with "Vikings" analogy to Brian Daboll's men ahead of SNF clash with Chiefs - Source: Getty

Brian Daboll's New York Giants are 0-2, but it may feel like they're undefeated if they can get a win on Sunday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes' wounded Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town, seeking their first meaningful win since January. Russell Wilson's offense looked explosive in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, but they have an even bigger task this week.

The game is so big that seemingly everyone is tuning in, including former Giants players like Justin Tuck. The former Giants defensive line gave a rallying cry to Brian Daboll and the Giants in a Sept. 21 interview on the "All In with Art Stapleton" podcast on X, bringing up Taylor Swift fans and the prehistoric Vikings.

Trending
"There's an old saying about how the (medieval) Vikings would go in to take to places in which they were going to take over," Tuck explained. "So the Vikings would go into these raids, and they would burn their ships and only way they were getting home, it was to take the enemy ships."
"The Swifties can't save Patrick Mahomes tonight. You have to know that every time I put my hand in the dirt, I'm playing for you, and you're playing for me, and that's all I'm asking you to do. I'm not asking you to do anything that you haven't done before, but what I am asking you to do is to do it now," he added.
Russell Wilson has plenty of pressure on him in this game to perform well in arguably the most important game to the entire NFL picture he's played in since leaving the Seattle Seahawks.

Brian Daboll's Giants given opportunity to repeat history

Brian Daboll at New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Brian Daboll at New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

With Patrick Mahomes beginning 0-2, he is desperate for a win to keep his playoff hopes alive. Only a very short list of teams has made the playoffs after starting 0-3, so the battle against Brian Daboll's Giants could serve as a de facto playoff game for Kansas City.

Russell Wilson has defeated the Kansas City Chiefs before in a blowout in recent years, logging a 24-9 victory over the franchise in a Denver Broncos-Chiefs battle that took place in Wilson's Broncos stadium on Oct. 29, 2023.

The build-up to the game also carries eerie similarities to the previous AFC West dynastic run. The Peyton Manning-less Denver Broncos faced the 0-5 New York Giants in Week 6 of 2017 in Denver, riding on the last dregs of their Super Bowl-winning momentum from the 2015 season. Fans believed their dominance over the AFC West was set to continue at 3-1.

The Broncos lost to the winless Giants by a score of 23-10 in what many look back on as the moment the Broncos gave up their candidacy as rulers of the AFC West. This kick-started the beginning of their nearly decade-long run of under .500 seasons and gave way to Mahomes' rise. The Broncos finished 5-11 and fourth in the division in 2017.

Fans exhausted with the Mahomes run can sense something different in the air this season as the Chiefs cross the country to face Brian Daboll's Giants. Are the Chiefs in for a Broncos-like era-ending loss?

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

