Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets may already have big-name offensive playmakers in Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Mike Williams. However, they are reportedly still open to adding another, whether it be in free agency, the draft, or the trade market.

And one person has seemingly entered his name into the conversation: wide receiver Sterling Shepard, formerly of the crosstown rival Giants. Speaking Thursday on The Carton Show on FS1, the free agent said:

"I'm not gonna say that that wouldn't be a perfect situation for me. Who wouldn't wanna play with Aaron Rodgers? I mean, he's been able to resurrect his career. I would like it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Does Sterling Shepard at Jets make sense? Analyzing ex-Giants WR's free agency options

Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Mike Williams constitute a formidable WR trio for the New York Jets; the depth behind them leaves much to be desired. The only other wideout currently worth something is Xavier Gipson, and even then he is more likely to be used as a returner.

Enter Sterling Shepard. While his numbers drastically decreased over his final three seasons as a Giant, he has the experience to provide quality depth behind that corps. But the Jets are not the only ones who may have interest in his services.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are also in the market for another wideout after trading one-time Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. George Pickens has been nothing but phenomenal since being drafted 52nd overall in 2022, but the depth behind him is still lacking despite the addition of utility player Cordarrelle Patterson.

Another party who may show interest in Shepard are the Minnesota Vikings, who are reportedly looking for a way to convince burgeoning star Justin Jefferson to extend in the long-term. Adding a veteran with him and Jordan Addison will both expand the team's offensive options and provide leadership lessons for the two youngsters and whichever quarterback the team is expected to trade up for.

He is also expected to be a target for the New Orleans Saints, who desperately need another top wideout beside Chris Olave after ditching Michael Thomas upon the start of the new league year.