  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Ex-HC Bill Belichick explains why Josh Allen's Cam Newton-like style matters for Bills

Ex-HC Bill Belichick explains why Josh Allen's Cam Newton-like style matters for Bills

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Nov 18, 2024 19:36 GMT
Josh Allen and Cam Newton Image via X / @BuffaloBills @CameronNewton
Josh Allen and Cam Newton Image via X / @BuffaloBills @CameronNewton

Bill Belichick's recent comments spotlight Josh Allen's game-changing physicality, drawing striking parallels to another dual-threat quarterback. The former New England Patriots coach highlighted Allen's remarkable ability to dominate critical moments with raw athletic power.

Allen, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback, has seemingly carved a reputation similar to Cam Newton's throughout his NFL career.

The commentary emerged during Belichick's appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Nov. 17 where he candidly discussed quarterback characteristics and performance under pressure.

"I think if you watch Josh, what you'll see AJ, is him making a lot of those kind of plays in the fourth quarter, in a two minute situation, or near the goal line, or in the red area. He doesn't win the game's on the line when, when things are the most important, that's when he's going to, you know, take matters into his own hands and he's a hard guy to stop."
also-read-trending Trending

Allen's performance against the Chiefs supports Belichick's observation. On Sunday, he secured a 30-21 victory with an improbable 26-yard rushing touchdown on 4th-and-2. NFL Next Gen Stats revealed he had a 1.2% chance of scoring during that play.

A comparative look at dual-threat quarterbacks Cam Newton and Josh Allen

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Belichick further contextualized Allen's style by referencing Newton.

"We had Cam Newton for a year. You know, Cam, these guys have been doing this their whole life. They just been bigger and stronger, faster and more physical than everybody since they were in I don't know, whatever grade they was."

The Chiefs game further validated Belichick's assessment. Allen finished with 262 passing yards, one touchdown, an interception, and 55 rushing yards. Most importantly, he improved to 4-4 against Patrick Mahomes, the most starts won against the Chiefs' star quarterback.

Newton stood at 6-5 and weighed 245 pounds—a physical player who redefined quarterback mobility. Allen mirrors this approach, using size and strength to create opportunities traditional quarterbacks cannot.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chinmay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी