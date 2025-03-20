Jayden Daniels had an amazing rookie year with the Commanders as they reached the NFC Championship game. They eventually lost to the Eagles, who beat them comprehensively before going on to win the Super Bowl two weeks later.

Ad

Former Jets' star Keyshawn Johnson thinks that reaching the conference championship game should be the minimum target and everything else will be considered a failure. He outlined his reasons by saying that the Commanders have strengthened the quarterback's blindside by adding Pro-Bowl caliber left tackle Laremy Tunsil. They have given Jayden Daniels a new weapon in Deebo Samuel.

The wideout-turned-analyst also noted that they have enough salary cap space to make more signings and can also strengthen in the draft. Appearing on Speak on FS1, Keyshawn Johnson said,

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Anything short of an NFC Championship appearance for Jayden Daniels in year two is a complete failure. I know it's a complete failure because they already did. You don't go out and get a five-time Pro Bowl left tackle (Laremy Tunsil) unless you believe we right there. You don't trade for Deebo Samuel unless you believe we right there. And they got money. They got draft picks. Anything less than that, though, is a complete failure, the NFC Championship."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Jayden Daniels' Commanders arc follow Brock Purdy or C.J. Stroud in his second year?

Jayden Daniels is currently the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, a crown he took from C.J. Stroud. The Texans quarterback had a phenomenal rookie year but struggled in his second season. They defeated a woeful Chargers in the Wild Card round to progress to the Divisional Round but were well-defeated by the Chiefs in Kansas City. The regression was stark and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik paid with his job.

Ad

On the other hand, Jayden Daniels could seek to emulate Brock Purdy in the second year. The 49ers quarterback led his team to the NFC Championship in his first season as the starter before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, the same team that ended the Commanders' hope earlier this year. He rebounded in his second season to take them to the Super Bowl and lost in overtime to the Chiefs. Had an extra point conversion gone their way, he might have left with the Lombardi Trophy.

The situation in San Francisco was similar to what we see in Washington now: a quarterback playing at an elite level on a rookie contract, allowing the franchise to load up on other position players. The Commanders' quarterback will hope to go one further than Brock Purdy did with the 49ers and exceed Keyshawn Johnson's demands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.