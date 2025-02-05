Ex-Jets GM hopeful reveals his eye-opening pitch for Aaron Rodgers' future during interview with franchise

The New York Jets' trading for Aaron Rodgers failed. The franchise missed him for all but four snaps in the 2023 season, and when he was finally healthy, he was a shadow of himself. The Jets were never close to a playoff spot in 2024.

Now, with one year left on his deal with New York, the quarterback's situation is uncertain. At 41 years of age, retirement is an option, but he hasn't publicly announced his plans for 2025. With the 7th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, keeping Rodgers for one more year is an option.

But this would not be a unanimous move in NFL circles. There are executives who believe that New York should cut the cord and move on for a new leader. Thomas Dimitroff, who worked as the general manager for the Atlanta Falcons, advised the Jets that they should end their commitment to Rodgers:

My pitch was, this guy is one of the best to have ever played in the game. I recognize that. I watched a lot of videos of him. When you're preparing for a GM job, you watch their roster. Rodgers can still make plays and win for a team. Aaron Rodgers can make throws off-platform and adjust and do very special things.

And I still think it's time for them to move on. He goes somewhere for another couple of years and maybe helps a team and develops a guy. If he's in that mode, I don't think it should be in New York.

With an aging roster and plenty of free agents, New York is not emerging as one of the biggest contenders for the 2025 season. However, the pressure is real, as the Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010.

How much is Aaron Rodgers earning in 2025?

In the final year of his three-year contract, he'll cost $23.5 million in cap hit for New York. Even though he has a base salary of just $2.5 million, he has $21 million more to count as prorated signing bonuses.

He'll remain on the balance even if he's not playing for the Jets in 2026. His contract added four void years at the end of the deal, meaning that they've spread the total amount of money over seven years. New York will hold cap hits on his name until 2030.

