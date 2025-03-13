Ex-Jets GM labels Giants “professional grave” ahead of Russell Wilson’s visit with Browns

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum doesn't think Russell Wilson should go to the New York Giants. Wilson is one of the top quarterbacks available in free agency and he's set to meet with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

As Wilson is closing on a decision, Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson's situation on Thursday's "Get Up", starting with his idea of the Browns' pitch to the QB:

“Hey Russell, come on in, you could start. We were a playoff team two years ago. We just retained arguably the best non-quarterback in the NFL. If you walk out of this door, which you have the right to do, we are signing Jameis Winston, and if you go to the New York Giants, it will be the professional grave, because what was the last time since Eli Manning a quarterback went to the Giants and he had a good story to tell?

"So Russell, come on in. You could start. We may or may not draft a quarterback, but if I'm Cleveland, if I had Russell Wilson and Kenny Pickett, I have maximum flexibility in the draft, so I am creating a sense of urgency with Russell Wilson," Tannenbaum added.

Wilson helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs last season and does have some options left, including potentially returning to the Steelers. Wilson went 214-for-336 for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 11 starts.

Russell Wilson meeting two NFL teams

Russell Wilson has meetings set up with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants this week.

The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett but could sign Wilson to come in and compete for the starting job. He's set to meet with Cleveland on Thursday before flying to visit the New York Giants on Friday.

The Giants don't have a clear-cut starting option and could use Wilson as a one-year stopgap if New York drafts a quarterback this year or next. However, a reunion with the Steelers has also not been ruled out, but Pittsburgh has been linked to signing Aaron Rodgers.

Spotrac projects Wilson to sign a two-year $77 million deal in free agency.

