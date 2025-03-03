Ex-Jets GM makes bold comment on Matthew Golden's draft stock after WR's sensational combine performance

The 2025 NFL draft class is loaded with quality wide receivers, and no one really showcased their qualities more than Matthew Golden. He shone at the 2025 NFL Combine, posting a 4.29 second 40-yard dash and a 1.49 10-yard split officially to be the talk of the NFL Combine.

Ad

Former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN Insider Mike Tannenbaum said that Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden would be the top wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft. Tannenbaum tweeted:

"As discussed on with ESPN with Hannah Storm; after his Combine workout, there’s no doubt — Matthew Golden will be the first WR off the board in the Draft. Teams won’t pass on the speed/route-running ability."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Golden had an outstanding 2024 season with the Texas Longhorns after transferring from the Houston Cougars. He finished with 58 receptions for 987 yards (17.0 yards per catch) with nine touchdowns, leading the Southeastern Conference.

What team would be the best fit for Matthew Golden in the 2025 NFL draft?

Mathew Golden has shown the ability to be a force in one of the toughest conferences in college football, and it certainly helps having a solid performance in the NFL Combine and will be shooting up draft boards as a result. However, the best fit for him would be landing late in the first round (barring a trade) to get selected to join the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

First, having the ability to be coached by one of the best offensive-minded coaches in the NFL would do wonders for Golden. Second, having one of the best quarterbacks throwing you the football would help significantly.

In terms of the wide receiver room, if no free agents return, the Chiefs have Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore and Nikko Remigio. Their receiver room needs to get some more talent and having Matthew Golden slotted as the WR1 with tight end Travis Kelce returning could be special immediately.

Ad

It could really elevate the Kansas City offense and give Matthew Golden the best chance to shine. Obviously, the Chiefs are also going to be in the free agent market looking to improve the wide receiver room, but even so, sliding Golden down the depth chart could still be very beneficial, as he would be facing lesser defenders in the secondary.

It may be a longshot due to his performances this previous week, but Golden on the Chiefs could really help them get back to the Super Bowl once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.