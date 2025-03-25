Ex-Jets GM predicts Rams to select Jaxson Dart in 2025 NFL Draft

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 25, 2025 14:03 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
Ex-Jets GM predicts Rams to select Jaxson Dart in 2025 NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum has the LA Rams selecting a quarterback in the first round.

The Rams restructured Matthew Stafford's contract, which will keep him in Los Angeles for the 2025 season. However, after that, his future is murky, and Tannenbaum has the Rams selecting Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 26th overall pick.

"Dart excelled in Lane Kiffin's scheme at Ole Miss, throwing 72 touchdown passes over his three years in Oxford," Tannenbaum wrote in his ESPN mock draft on Tuesday. "He has risen draft boards in the past few months, too. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl and was, in my opinion, the best thrower at the combine. Dart has a sturdy lower frame and really good movement skills, and he has a lot of upside.
"Matthew Stafford's contract restructure means he will be the Rams' starter for at least another season, but if I'm taking over the Rams' GM role today, I'm absolutely eyeing the future."

As Tannenbaum writes, Dart would be able to sit behind Stafford for a year or two and learn from a star quarterback. He could then become the starter in 2026 or 2027.

Dart went 276-for-398 for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions with the Rebels last season.

Rams coach is excited Matthew Stafford is back

Matthew Stafford opted to remain in Los Angeles, and Rams coach Sean McVay is thrilled by that.

McVay says he has been sleeping better knowing Stafford is back as the Rams' quarterback in 2025.

"Obviously, that was always the end goal in mind," McVay said on March 3 during a press conference, via NFL. "I think ultimately it's about the partnership and how important it is to have him leading the way. Couldn't be more grateful, really excited about it, and (I've) been sleeping better these last couple days."
However, after 2025, Stafford's future will be back in question which is why Tannenbaum believes the Rams should take a flier on Dart in the first round.

Along with that, McVay says Stafford's deal is basically a one-year pact, as they will continue to take it year-by-year with the Super Bowl-winning QB.

Stafford went 340-for-517 for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions, leading the Rams to the divisional round of the playoffs.

