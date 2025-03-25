Ex-Jets GM projects Mike Vrabel’s Patriots to pass on Abdul Carter in 2025 NFL Draft

Abdul Carter is considered the best pass rusher heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and could even be a top-three pick.

However, New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum's latest mock draft saw Carter sliding down the board. Tannenbaum had Carter on the board for the New England Patriots at fourth overall, but he has Mike Vrabel's team passing on Carter to draft offensive lineman Armand Membou.

"The idea of new Pats coach Mike Vrabel taking a tackle reminds me of Jim Harbaugh selecting Joe Alt in his first draft with the Chargers, and I think bringing in Membou would be a similar tone-setting pick," Tannenbaum wrote.

After the Patriots passed on Carter, Tannenbaum had the star pass rusher going fifth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tannenbaum believes if Carter is available at fifth overall, the Jaguars would run to the podium to get the pick in.

"So I'd be running the card in if I were the Jaguars and Carter was still available when they got on the clock," Tannenbaum added.

Carter recorded 68 tackles with 12 sacks, four pass defenses, and two forced fumbles with the Penn State Nittany Lions last season.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Carter as his second-ranked prospect only behind Travis Hunter.

Mike Vrabel wants the Patriots to protect Drake Maye

Entering the NFL Draft, New England needs to add playmakers on offense and help protect Drake Maye.

The Patriots' offensive line was an issue last season, and Mike Vrabel said, via NBC Sports, keeping Maye upright is of the utmost importance:

"You look at the teams that are able to protect the quarterback and dictate the flow of the game offensively -- making sure that up front we're sound, we're strong, whether that's through free agency or through the draft."

With Vrabel wanting to protect Maye, Tannenbaum has the Patriots selecting an offensive lineman at fourth overall, which would be a bit of a surprise.

In the offseason, New England signed Morgan Moses to bolster the tackle position but released David Andrews, which came as a surprise.

The Patriots have nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the fourth overall pick.

