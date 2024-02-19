Russell Wilson’s status is up in the air, given his massive five-year contract extension that looks more like an overpay than a sound investment. The one-time Super Bowl champion failed to bring the Denver Broncos to the playoffs in his first two seasons.

Those results have football fans believing that the Broncos will cut him before the fifth day of the 2024 league year (March 18). But if it does happen, former general manager Mike Tannenbaum had a head-scratching suggestion on where Wilson should play next.

In a February 19 episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Tannenbaum expressed:

“I think he would actually be a great fit with the New York (Jets) and here's why.”

As he uttered that line, Dan Graziano had to leave his seat and compose his thoughts after Tannenbaum’s claim. Former NFL defensive player Bart Scott had a face of disbelief and jokingly checked Tannenbaum’s coffee mug.

Meanwhile, co-host Brian Custer asked Tannenbaum:

“Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson?”

The former front office executive responded:

"Absolutely. Pay him (Wilson) a million dollars and let him resurrect his career. I actually have experience with this. Vinny Testaverde got cut by the Baltimore Ravens. We signed him in June and went to the Championship Game that year."

This argument from Tannenbaum had a football fan commenting:

“He really is a clown”

Another NFL follower responded:

“Why/how he’s still employed by anyone baffles me”

Here are other reactions to Tannenbaum’s suggestion about Russell Wilson teaming up with Aaron Rodgers.

Before becoming an ESPN analyst, Tannenbaum spent seven seasons as the Jets’ general manager and senior vice president of football operations. During that stretch, the New York Jets made the playoffs thrice, including two trips to the AFC Championship Game. However, it was also under Tannenbaum’s tenure when the Jets started their current playoff drought.

Why Russell Wilson to the Jets doesn’t make sense

Tannenbaum added after suggesting that Russell Wilson could play alongside Aaron Rodgers:

“Where else is he gonna go? He has to resurrect his career. So, if you have to sit for a year, why not sit behind one of the greatest of all time and then be a free agent again.”

Even if the Broncos could strike a deal with Wilson to cancel his contract, backing up Rodgers isn’t the cup of tea Wilson wants. Instead, he would like to remain a starter with his next squad.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams rumored to be interested in bringing Wilson into the fold. They hope he can play as a bridge quarterback until they find a long-term solution behind center.