Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini thinks that Jaxson Dart will overtake Shedeur Sanders on draft night and the New Orleans Saints will be the one taking him. The former Jets manager said that he expects the Colorado prospect to slide and the NFC South team to take the Ole Miss player instead with the ninth overall pick.

Mangini praised Jaxson Dart's deep ball and the former head coach believes that will allow his wide receivers to make a play. He said on First Things First on Fox,

"I think Shedeur slides and Jackson Dart ends up being the guy that goes at nine to New Orleans. When you watch Jaxson Dart throw the ball, his deep ball, there's a bunch of balls where he allows the wide receivers to make plays. So we talk about it where you hear a wide receiver makes a play."

The former Jets manager went on to say that he sees the Ole Miss prospect going to New Orleans because they have evaluated him on his pro day and separately. While acknowledging that Dart's mobility might not be on par with someone like Shedeur Sanders, he believes that the former is better from a pure passing standpoint. He continued,

"So I think that's a fit. They have spent time with him. They have, you know, as pro day and then separately. So he's gaining momentum, but he's gaining momentum for good reason because he's very effective as a pocket passer. I don't love his mobility. know some people think it's better than I do, but from a pure passing standpoint, I think he's got a chance to go there in New Orleans."

Could Tyler Shough eclipse both Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders?

While Eric Mangini talked about Jaxson Dart, Mina Kimes has previously said that Tyler Shough might be the most pro-ready quarterback in the 2025 Draft class. She had said about the Louisville quarterback,

"His experience and the fact that he is fairly pro-ready will be a point in his favor in this particular draft because there are a number of teams that are looking for quarterbacks who can play quickly, who aren't looking for developmental projects and I do think you can classify Tyler Shough that."

If that is how the Saints' scouts see it, they could draft Tyler Shough there leaving Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders to potentially fall even further down the pecking order.

