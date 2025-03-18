Justin Fields is the New York Jets' new starting quarterback for the 2025 season after signing a two-year, $40-million deal during the free agency hunt. But he will have a hard time reviving the franchise and returning it the the playoffs, according to a former head coach.

Speaking on Monday's episode of FS1's "First Things First," Eric Mangini opined that he did not foresee the former Chicago Bear and Pittsburgh Steeler ending Gang Green's 14-year postseason drought:

"I appreciate what Justin Fields did in Pittsburgh, and he showed improvement, but he wasn't able to hold on to the job there. There's not a big body of work here that tells you that he's over the hump of the way that he's played, so I think it's going to be really difficult for him to bring them back, at least in the short term, to the playoffs."

In ten games in 2024, including six starts to begin the season while Russell Wilson was recovering from a leg injury, Fields completed 106 passing attempts for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns against an interception. He also rushed 62 times for 289 yards and five touchdowns.

Steelers insider criticizes Jets for Justin Fields signing

There has been cautious optimism among Jets fans for Justin Fields, who represents a much-needed youthful and refreshing deviation from the very malignant Aaron Rodgers era. But Gerry Dulac disagrees with the notion.

Speaking on Thursday's episode of Rich Eisen's show, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer said:

“The guy won 10 games in three years in Chicago and played six last year. That is not a quality body of work to get a 40-million dollarwtwo-year deal... That is what we see from teams like the Jets and the Browns.”

However, he admitted the organization would have been better served keeping him onboard despite his surprise post-Week 6 benching rather than pursuing Aaron Rodgers:

“I think [offensive coordinator Arthur Smith] and a few other offensive coaches would have preferred Fields for several reasons. He’s only 26, we know Rodgers is going to be 42, his mobility, his speed, they saw that he did win four of those six starts to begin the season.”

As of this writing, the only quarterbacks on the Steelers' roster are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

