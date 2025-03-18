Ex-Jets HC makes his opinion clear on Shedeur Sanders-Raiders fit with Geno Smith at the helm ahead of 2025 NFL draft

A former Jets head coach sees the benefit in the Raiders taking Shedeur Sanders despite trading for Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks to make him their starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The Colorado star, and Deion Sanders' son, is expected to be taken in the first round. Eric Mangini feels that there could be a situation where Las Vegas pounces for him to make him sit behind a succession plan for their veteran.

Ad

The former Jets coach pointed out that there has been no extension forthcoming since the Raiders traded for Geno Smith, so he could turn out to be a short-term solution in Las Vegas. By getting Shedeur Sanders, they could let him sit a year behind the veteran and learn the ropes, which could be ideal for both the franchise and the rookie. On First Things First, Mangini said:

"One of the benefits of having a guy like Pete there and with the Geno contract, they gave up a third-round draft pick and they're talking about an extension but they haven't extended him yet. So, it really ends up being a one-year deal. So if you did love Shedeur, this could be a great situation where you bring him in, he's able to sit for a year, you play Geno."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Jets coach further said that it could provide an incentive to Geno Smith to play at a much higher level and if he does, he can still be extended. In that case, it would be similar to what the Packers did with Jordan Love. After selecting him in the draft, they saw Aaron Rodgers respond with an MVP season and extended him. It meant that the current Green Bay starter had to wait a couple of years more but that only aided in his development. Mangini continued:

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"If Geno knocks out of the park you can go ahead and extend him and it could be like a Jordan Love-type situation where he sits a little bit longer and he may need more time than some of these other first-round draft choices that that we're looking at."

Ad

Drafting Shedeur Sanders could also provide insurance against Geno Smith's decline

In the 2024 NFL Draft, one of the biggest stories from the first round was the Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. despite landing Kirk Cousins and naming him the starter. While many disagreed with it at that time, it turned out to be an inspired decision when the rookie was tasked with replacing the veteran following the latter's declining form. Such a situation isn't impossible with the Raiders in 2025 either.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place