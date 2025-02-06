Ex-Jets HC points out 3 keys for Eagles to overcome Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

How to stop Patrick Mahomes? There's not an answer to this question - at least, the NFL has not found one over the past seven years.

Eric Mangini knows a lot about game planning. After working for more than 10 years under the wings of Bill Belichick, he knows how important it is to prepare for every single possibility and try to attack your opponent's weaknesses.

With the Philadelphia Eagles considered underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they need to design a game plan to perfection. Mangini, a former NFL head coach, pointed out some of the things that Philadelphia should do to win the championship.

The first involved the offensive line:

"The first thing the Eagles are going to have to do is they're going to have to handle Kansas City's pressure. And Kansas City was in the top five in pressure all season long."

Later, Mangini pointed out something that many NFL teams failed over the past seven years: keeping Mahomes in check.

"Keep Patrick Mahomes in the pocket. That takes discipline. So you've got to have a coordinated rush plan, and you've got to be able to maintain that discipline. The great thing is, Patrick has been sacked at a higher rate than he has his entire career."

To close out, a message easier said than done: do not allow Chris Jones and Travis Kelce to destroy you:

"Don't let the Hall of Famers beat you. In critical moments, you think players, not plays. In the critical moments, short yardage, red zone, two-minute drives, you better handle that guy [Chris Jones] on defense, and at the end of the game, it's him and Kelce who are the reason they're hoisting the trophy."

Eagles failed to stop Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII

The same two teams played in the Super Bowl two years ago. The Chiefs won a classic, with a last-second game-winning field goal keeping the score 38-35.

Mahomes was dominant in that game. The quarterback ended with 21 completed passes out of 27 attempts, 182 yards and three touchdowns in what turned out to be the second ring of his career.

