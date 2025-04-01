Ex-Jets scout backs $5.7M NIL-valued rookie to be NFL’s top WR

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly believes Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter could become the NFL's top wide receiver. The Colorado product, who holds a $5.7 million NIL value according to On3, is expected to be a high selection in the 2025 NFL draft later this month.

Kelly took to his X account and noted that he believes Hunter could become the NFL's top receiver if he gets the right quarterback.

Hunter is one of the most dynamic prospects the draft has seen in recent years. Coming out of Colorado, he started full-time for the program as both a wide receiver and cornerback, being the team's most productive player. As a receiver, Hunter ended his junior year with 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter racked up 35 total tackles, 11 passes defended, a forced fumble and four interceptions. Much has been made about whether Hunter can continue full-time play at both positions in the NFL or if any team would even be willing to let him attempt it.

Hunter officially entered the NFL Scouting Combine as a cornerback. A team could likely draft him as a full-time starter in the secondary while using him as a receiver in certain offensive situations.

Where will Travis Hunter land in the 2025 NFL draft?

There are plenty of possibilities for Travis Hunter's landing spot when looking at the landscape of the first few picks in the draft. The Tennessee Titans have heavily been linked to Cam Ward with their first overall selection, making the Cleveland Browns, at No. 2, the first potential team that could pick Hunter.

However, Cleveland is in desperate need of a quarterback and has also been linked to Abdul Carter as a potential selection.

Next up would be the New York Giants at No. 3. Of course, New York is also a quarterback-needy team rumored to be interested in Hunter's Colorado teammate, QB Shedeur Sanders.

The New England Patriots hold the fourth overall selection and could like the idea of pairing Hunter with Stefon Diggs to catch passes from Drake Maye. However, New England also needs help on the offensive line to keep Maye upright throughout the season.

While there are several possibilities for where Hunter will land, all will become clear come draft night from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24.

