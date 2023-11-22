Decades after the Barry Sanders era ended, the Detroit Lions are having arguably their greatest season since before man walked on the moon. The massive spotlight on the team is getting praise, but it is also resulting in some negativity.

Attempting to cash in on the Lions' newfound rise, the documentary 'Bye Bye Barry' was released on Prime Video.

The documentary about the Barry Sanders' Lions blamed quarterback Scott Mitchell for the running back never getting a Super Bowl. The accusation ticked off Mitchell who, according to Detroit News via TMZ, took to Facebook to lash out at everyone, including rap superstar Eminem and actor Jeff Daniels:

"However, I am so tired of hearing how I was the reason that Barry Sanders never won a Super Bowl. I'm so tired of hearing how I was not a good QB. My only response is F*** YOU ALL!!!!! That includes Eminem (and) Jeff Daniels."

Barry Sanders fans benefitting from Matthew Stafford trade with Lions at 8-2

Barry Sanders at Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions

Most fans and analysts believed that the Lions took a step down at quarterback when they sent away Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff. However, despite the Los Angeles Rams getting on the board early with a Super Bowl win, the Lions are on the cusp of enjoying two successful seasons to the Rams' one.

Since winning the Super Bowl, Stafford spent much of the 2022 season recovering from injury. The team went 5-12 while the Lions went 9-8 on the back of a late-season surge. They didn't make the playoffs, but they sent Aaron Rodgers packing in his final game as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The Detroit Lions are now one win away from clinching that same record more than a month earlier. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams sit at 4-6 and are in need of a perfect few weeks to stay alive in the NFC playoff race.

Stafford has thrown for nine touchdowns and eight interceptions so far this season while Goff has thrown for 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

If the Lions continue winning much longer, a real debate will begin brewing as to who won the trade. Right now, Rams fans are largely happy with their Super Bowl win. However, if they watch the Lions dominate with their former quarterback for long enough, doubt may begin creeping in.

Will Jared Goff get back to a Super Bowl and force the Los Angeles Rams to reconsider their trade despite winning a Super Bowl?