Ex-Lions QB opens up about Kirk Cousins' potential move to $5,150,000,000 franchise after unsuccessful Falcons stint

Kirk Cousins' future in the NFL has been a recurrent topic around the league. While he seemingly hasn't gotten the same attention as Aaron Rodgers about the latter's potential arrival at the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns fans are paying extra attention to everything Cousins does.

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky talked about the possibility of seeing Cousins with the Browns next season. During Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," the retired quarterback named the two most likely scenarios with Cousins and Rodgers.

"I think the things that make sense to me are Kirk Cousins eventually [will] be with the Browns, and Aaron Rodgers is already going to the Steelers, I think with the Browns, if you look at it and you go, 'Okay, well, Kenny Pickett...' If Kirk Cousins becomes their starting quarterback, and they had a player like Travis Hunter.

"If I were the Browns, I would take Travis Hunter at 2... Kirk Cousins never seemed settled last year. We called his games on Monday Night Football. He never seemed comfortable. It never seemed like the right offensive fit, although I thought it would be perfect fit, Zac Robinson, the offensive coordinator in Atlanta, just didn't didn't run the similar stuff that Kirk was accustomed to."

The 2025 NFL draft could be key to understanding what the Browns, valued at $5.15 billion per Forbes, want to do ahead of next season. They have been linked with Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall selection but adding another veteran quarterback could prompt them to focus on different players, namely Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

Former Raiders GM sends warning to Cleveland Browns about veteran quarterback options amid Kirk Cousins links

Former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock shared his opinion on what realistic options the Browns have at quarterback. He named a couple of players who could be the team's priority when Aaron Rodgers is officially out of the picture.

"We got to go find a veteran and Aaron Rodgers, if he goes to Pittsburgh, like we all think, you know, at the end of the day, what does that leave for a quality veteran starter? To me, it's Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr."

Mayock added that the market would change with Cousins and Carr unavailable.

"If you don't get either one of them, then uh oh, we're in the Carson Wentz, Ryan Tannehill, Joe Flacco world, and you got to be careful, because I'm not sure you want Kenny Pickett under center week one in Cleveland."

The Browns still have a talented squad, but they need to add to the most important position on the field to improve their playoff chances.

