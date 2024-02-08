Ex-Mets manager reminisces on worries of Patrick Mahomes ‘getting killed’ on field during Chiefs QB’s father’s MLB career

Patrick Mahomes had some first-hand experience with what it takes to become a professional athlete prior to making it to the NFL. He grew up with a professional baseball player as his father Pat Mahomes Sr. spent 11 years in the MLB as a pitcher. Mahomes had his son with him in the clubhouse and at the ballpark often for organized team activities.

In fact, Mahomes would even participate in some on-field work with his father, including during his time with the New York Mets. He spent the 1999 and 2000 MLB seasons as a pitcher for manager Bobby Valentine, who remembers his son being around the team. Valentine recalls being worried about him getting hurt because he was so "young and small" at the time.

Here's how Valentine remembers it, via USA Today:

"I didn’t want anyone getting hurt out there. I wanted to be certain that no one would ever get injured. I understand that players were away from their families a great deal and this was one way for the kids and dads to bond."

"I remember thinking, 'How is he not going to get killed out there?' I thought there was no way he would be able to hold his own but he proved me wrong. He was quite the athlete."

Valentine wasn't the only one who saw special athletic talent in Patrick Mahomes, who was just four and five years old when his dad played for the Mets. Star outfielder Benny Agbayani recalled pointing out Mahomes' arm strength at such a young age to some of his teammates.

Agbayani explained:

"I remember yelling over to Jay Payton to watch the kid. He had some arm. I am proud of his career. Who would have thought he would have turned into the best player in the NFL?"

Mahomes is already on a legendary trajectory, currently seeking his third Super Bowl ring in six seasons this year, and has also already won two NFL MVP awards. It's crazy to think that he desired to be a baseball player like his father for most of his life.

Could Patrick Mahomes have played professional baseball instead of football?

According to his father, Patrick Mahomes never took much of an interest in becoming a football player until he was halfway through his high school athletics career. He was more interested in being a professional baseball player but instantly found success as a quarterback when he gave it a shot.

Mahomes Sr. told USA Today:

"Baseball had been pretty much his whole life growing up, and he always played basketball, too. Those were his two sports. I was trying to keep him from playing football. But then his junior year in high school, he said he wanted to try this quarterback thing and see where it took him ... Well, I’ve got to admit, he made the right choice."

Not only did Patrick Mahomes have an interest in playing baseball like his father, but he had the opportunity to do exactly that. He was selected out of high school by the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB Draft but instead decided to attend Texas Tech to pursue his quarterback career. As his father aid, he seems to have made the right choice.