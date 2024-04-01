Ex-NFL CB Vontae Davis found dead in Southwest Ranches home, cause of death unknown

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis has reportedly passed away at the age of 35. Chester Frazier, the assistant coach of the University of Illinois confirmed Davis' death as the former NFL veteran went to college there.

At the moment, the investigation is taking place at the home of Adaline Davis, Vontae Davis' mother, in Southwest Ranches, Florida. News sources say that a man's body was found at the house and that there was no sign of foul play.

Although the police didn't confirm Davis' death in their statement, Chester Frazier, an assistant basketball coach at Illinois, confirmed it via a post on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"#Illinination we lost a great today!!! RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!! Praying for the Davis family!!"

Expand Tweet

The cause of death has not been revealed at this stage, and fans are sharing tributes online.

This is an ongoing story, and any update around Vontae Davis will be added here once available.

Vontae Davis' NFL Career

Vontae Davis: New Orleans Saints vs Indianapolis Colts

The Miami Dolphins selected Vontae Davis with the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, and he played three seasons for the AFC East franchise before getting traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2014, he signed a four-year $36 million contract with the Colts and played six seasons for them. After getting released by the franchise, Davis played for the Buffalo Bills in 2018 before announcing his retirement the following year.

Davis played 10 seasons in the NFL and recorded 344 solo tackles, 51 assists on tackles, 2.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, and 22 interceptions while making the Pro Bowl twice in his career.

Expand Tweet