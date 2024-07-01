Ex-NFL DE names Jim Harbaugh's Chargers to punch Chiefs in mouth and stop Patrick Mahomes from three-peating

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2024 NFL season with eyes set on the prize - a historic three-peat. But a former Oakland Raiders defensive end believes their AFC West rivals will prove to be the biggest threat.

Akbar Gbajabiamila was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show. He said that Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers might be the one team that can throw punches at the reigning Super Bowl champions. [from 2:17 mark onwards]

"I will tell you though, there is one team that has the ability to maybe punch them in the mouth and stop them from three-peating. Yes [Chargers]. I like Harbaugh, man. I really do."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gbajabiamila added:

"I just think wherever he's [Him Harbaugh] gone, for me, you know, it's more personal. I remember, my rookie year he was just like an assistant coach, you know, with the Raiders... He won there at USD [University of San Diego]. Left to Stanford. Won at Stanford. Left there. Went to the Niners. He wins everywhere."

The Chargers lost key pieces in the offseason in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. But new head coach Jim Harbaugh picked well in the 2024 NFL draft. If anyone can bring the Chargers back to winning ways, it is Harbaugh. He has a 49–22–1 overall win-loss record in the NFL and 133–52 in college football.

Their first aim will be to clinch the division, which they haven't done since 2009. The Chargers finished last in the AFC West, with a dismal 5-12 record last season.

Raiders icon Howie Long credits Chiefs coaching staff for 3-peat opportunity

The Kanas City Chiefs have the opportunity to achieve a feat, no NFL team has ever done. The New England Patriots, in 2005, were the last team to come close to three-peating.

Pro Football Hall of Fame DE Howie Long appeared on the "Green Light" podcast with his son, Chris Long. He praised the Chiefs coaching staff, especially head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, for the opportunity to three-peat.

I think what’s unique about three is nobody has ever done it, said Howie Long. "And I think when you add that to the equation for guys that are aware, you know this is historic stuff…Now you gotta be healthy, you gotta stay smart."

Long continued:

"Last year, we saw them out of the gate, and they looked lost. Dropped balls, the offense was erratic, the defense was actually carrying them, and then they kind of figured it out. I can’t really emphasize how great Andy Reid is as a coach, and you know your guys on defense, Coach Spags [Spagnuolo], is proved to be one of the greatest big game defensive coordinators in NFL history.”

The Kansas City Chiefs had a great off-season in building a solid roster for a three-peat. They signed star WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, drafted speed WR Xavier Worthy, and also extended Travis Kelce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback