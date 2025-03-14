Ex-NFL GM compares Aaron Rodgers' potential move to Steelers with Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance they get veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers via free agency. The Steelers have been trying to get over the hump, continuing to make the playoffs but not be successful. The last time the team won a playoff game was in 2017, with legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center.

An unnamed former NFL general manager compared how Aaron Rodgers could be in a similar position to what Ben Roethlisberger did with the team. The relationship could be rocky but Rodgers and Mike Tomlin can make it work according to him.

"By the time Ben was 28, 29 years old, he was firmly established as the top dog, or at least 1B to Tomlin's 1A. That really doesn't happen within that franchise. I don't think there's an organization better equipped - just from a hierarchy standpoint - to handle Rodgers.

"The Steelers' brand is too strong, and Tomlin is to strong a head coach to deal with all the stuff outside of football. I'm not saying it would be a perfect marriage, but I do think it works - the two of them co-existing." h/t Fox Sports

Aaron Rodgers played all 17 games in the 2024 season with the New York Jets as he completed 368-of-584 (63.0%) of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers has a decision to make

There are teams other than just the Pittsburgh Steelers looking at Aaron Rodgers. According to Diana Russini, the New York Giants are offering Rodgers more money to play for them than the Steelers. At the time of writing, the extent of what either offer entails is unknown.

Then, of course, we have to discuss if Rodgers is going to be returning to the NFL at all, seeing as he was contemplating retirement before joining the New York Jets two years ago.

There are teams interested in Rodgers but it is now up to the 42-year-old future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to decide if he will be suiting up for his 21st season or officially announce his retirement.

