Ex-NFL GM projects Colts HC Shane Steichen using Tyler Warren to move “all around the offense” and “create mismatches”

After missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, the Indianapolis Colts entered the offseason with more questions than answers on their roster. The team's No. 4 pick from 2023, Anthony Richardson, looks less and less like the franchise's quarterback and the team needs playmakers offensively.

Ad

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum offered a solution to one of those problems in his latest NFL mock draft, though. On Tuesday, Tannenbaum predicted the Colts will select Penn State All-American tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 14 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

"This is a crucial year for the Colts," Tannenbaum wrote. "It's time to put some playmakers around Antony Richardson (or Daniel Jones). Warren has a rare skillset at tight end... I envision Shane Steichen moving him all around the offense to create mismatches."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Warren could present a versatile weapon for Indianapolis to move around their offense and feature in several positions. He is coming off his best collegiate season, racking 104 receptions for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Indianapolis Colts sign Daniel Jones as a backup to Anthony Richardson

Colts general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen remain hopeful about the development of Anthony Richardson. The third-year signal-caller possesses some of the best physical traits of any quarterback in the NFL but lacks experience reading defenses and differentiating coverage looks.

Ad

His struggles showed last year when he threw 12 interceptions while completing just 47.7% of his passes, but unsurprisingly, his athleticism still showed up on tape.

Entering the offseason, Indianapolis set out to add a safety net in the QB room, bringing in former New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones. Jones and the Giants parted ways last season before the former No. 6 pick landed on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.

Indianapolis signed Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal with over $13 million in guarantees, which will likely give the veteran a shot to compete for the starting job. Indianapolis should be in no hurry to develop Richardson, and the addition of Jones could buy him an extra season to work and learn behind a starting-caliber quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.