Ex-NFL GM projects Raiders to pair Ashton Jeanty with Geno Smith, Brock Bowers for 2025 season

On Tuesday, ESPN NFL draft analyst Mike Tannenbaum released his latest mock draft.

He had the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick.

"The recent acquisition of Geno Smith means taking a quarterback is unlikely, especially with holes in the offense around Smith," Tannenbau, wrote. "The Raiders could use another receiver, some offensive line reinforcements and a dynamic running back. I'm going with the last option. Landing Jeanty would set the tempo for Las Vegas under Pete Carroll."

Last season, the Raiders featured four RBs in their offensive scheme. However, none of them took control of the backfield and established it as their own.

Alexander Mattison had 132 carries for 420 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Ameer Abdullah amassed 66 carries for 311 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. Zamir White recorded 65 carries for 183 rushing yards and one rushing TD while Sincere McCormick had 39 carries for 183 rushing yards and zero rushing TDs.

These rushing statistics led to Las Vegas having the lowest rushing yards per game in the NFL last year, averaging only 79.8 per game.

Ashton Jeanty can drastically improve the Las Vegas run game

Ashton Jeanty is an elite athlete and arguably the most complete RB prospect since Saquon Barkley. He is extremely quick and agile, makes sharp cuts with the football, has amazing vision and is also a great pass catcher.

A true three-down RB, Jeanty had one of the best seasons in college football history last year with Boise State. He recorded 2,601 rushing yards, 29 rushing TDs, 23 receptions, 138 receiving yards and one receiving TD.

The 2025 Raiders offensive unit will feature Geno Smith and Brock Bowers, a combination that can drastically improve the Las Vegas passing game. Should the Raiders draft Jeanty in April, they could become one of the most dynamic, exciting and well-balanced offensive units in the entire NFL in 2025.

