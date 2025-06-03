Ex-NFL GM urges Mike Tomlin's Steelers to ditch Aaron Rodgers plan and pivot to Will Howard

The Pittsburgh Steelers still want to sign Aaron Rodgers - after all, they currently have one of the weakest quarterback rooms in the league heading into the 2025 season. But for Mike Tannenbaum, their long-term solution to the position is already in said room.
A week ago on ESPN's Get Up, the former New York Jets general manager had made a case for why head coach Mike Tomlin should stop dithering and back rookie Will Howard. And he reaffirmed that stance on Unsportsmanlike on the same network Monday:
"Is there something about the Steelers that they think about Will Howard, who, but for a pretty bad workout at the Combine may have been a top three-round pick? ...As great as Aaron Rodgers once was, he's gonna be 42 in December."
He continued:
"Like, are we better off with a young Will Howard that has everything in front of him that'll be [chomping] at the bit? So, to me, the Aaron Rodgers thing, like what are we really getting now at the end of the day?"
Chris Canty, however, disagreed with him:
"I owe it to the guys in the locker room to give them a competent quarterback. And I don't know if WIll Howard is gonna be that."
Steelers' QB issues becoming like AFC North rivals', says analyst
For much of the 2000s and the entire 2010s, the Steelers were the epitome of quarterback stability, as Ben Roethlisberger started almost every game he played. But ever since he retired after 2021, the organization has struggled to find his permanent successor.
Kenny Pickett, who had been a local hero during his stint at the University of Pittsburgh, struggled to be consistent and was traded out of town after just two seasons. 2024 saw Justin Fields, then Russell Wilson, drag the team to a 10-7 record and Wild Card exit.
Hence, this current situation with Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, and Skylar Thompson, as well as the dithering on Aaron Rodgers. And for Evan Cohen, it is becoming too similar to a historic rival. He said on Unsportsmanlike:
"Are the Steelers becoming the Browns in Pittsburgh, though? Everything I just said could have been applied to the Cleveland Browns. And even if you don't like their plan right now, at least they're rolling the dice on a couple of guys. That could be something for them. And they have an extra pick next year."
The Steelers begin their preseason at the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 9.
