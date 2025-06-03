Ex-NFL GM urges Mike Tomlin's Steelers to ditch Aaron Rodgers plan and pivot to Will Howard

The Pittsburgh Steelers still want to sign Aaron Rodgers - after all, they currently have one of the weakest quarterback rooms in the league heading into the 2025 season. But for Mike Tannenbaum, their long-term solution to the position is already in said room.

Ad

A week ago on ESPN's Get Up, the former New York Jets general manager had made a case for why head coach Mike Tomlin should stop dithering and back rookie Will Howard. And he reaffirmed that stance on Unsportsmanlike on the same network Monday:

"Is there something about the Steelers that they think about Will Howard, who, but for a pretty bad workout at the Combine may have been a top three-round pick? ...As great as Aaron Rodgers once was, he's gonna be 42 in December."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Like, are we better off with a young Will Howard that has everything in front of him that'll be [chomping] at the bit? So, to me, the Aaron Rodgers thing, like what are we really getting now at the end of the day?"

Chris Canty, however, disagreed with him:

"I owe it to the guys in the locker room to give them a competent quarterback. And I don't know if WIll Howard is gonna be that."

Ad

Steelers' QB issues becoming like AFC North rivals', says analyst

For much of the 2000s and the entire 2010s, the Steelers were the epitome of quarterback stability, as Ben Roethlisberger started almost every game he played. But ever since he retired after 2021, the organization has struggled to find his permanent successor.

Kenny Pickett, who had been a local hero during his stint at the University of Pittsburgh, struggled to be consistent and was traded out of town after just two seasons. 2024 saw Justin Fields, then Russell Wilson, drag the team to a 10-7 record and Wild Card exit.

Ad

Hence, this current situation with Will Howard, Mason Rudolph, and Skylar Thompson, as well as the dithering on Aaron Rodgers. And for Evan Cohen, it is becoming too similar to a historic rival. He said on Unsportsmanlike:

"Are the Steelers becoming the Browns in Pittsburgh, though? Everything I just said could have been applied to the Cleveland Browns. And even if you don't like their plan right now, at least they're rolling the dice on a couple of guys. That could be something for them. And they have an extra pick next year."

The Steelers begin their preseason at the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.