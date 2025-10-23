  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ex-NFL HC Jeff Saturday sounds off at Mike Tomlin's "most disappointing" Steelers amid defensive collapse

Ex-NFL HC Jeff Saturday sounds off at Mike Tomlin's "most disappointing" Steelers amid defensive collapse

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 23, 2025 01:56 GMT
Ex-NFL HC Jeff Saturday sounds off at Mike Tomlin
Ex-NFL HC Jeff Saturday sounds off at Mike Tomlin's "most disappointing" Steelers amid defensive collapse

Ex-NFL HC turned analyst Jeff Saturday is not a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense this season. On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up", he expressed his disappointment with how Mike Tomlin's defense has performed so far in six games.

Ad
"Yeah, not maybe. They definitely are (the most disappointing), like you said, for the money they put in this defense and the expectations of what this defense was going to be," Saturday said. "They let the Bengals, who hadn't run the ball on anybody all season, rush for 100 yards in 10 carries. That is insane... Because you thought Rodgers was going to walk and be able to just the same thing that he had from the Jets.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Their defensei is going to be good enough. All you got to do is just be status quo. Just be average, and we'll win games. The problem is they're asking him t owin games, not just be okay."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Saturday's comments come after the Steelers' 33-31 loss to the Bengals last Thursday. Tomlin's team made some changes to the defense this season. He traded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in exchange for seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Despite giving up points on the field, the Steelers have managed to put up a 4-2 record heading into Week 8. The offense, led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, has been making up the gaps in the defense by creating scoring opportunities on the field.

Ad

In six games, Rodgers has tallied a total of 1,270 yards and 14 TDs passing. Last week, he recorded 249 yards and four passing touchdowns against the Bengals. Unfortunately, it was not enough to improve on their three-game winning streak.

Ryan Clark criticizes the Steelers' defense after disappointing loss against the Bengals

On Sunday's broadcast of ESPN's "First Take", ex-Steelers star Ryan Clark sounded off on the way Mike Tomlin's defense performed against the Bengals.

Ad

He highlighted how they failed to create any pressure on quarterback Joe Flacco while allowing the Bengals, who are considered the league's least productive rushing offense, to run for 142 yards.

"You often highlight not having a playoff win since 2016," Clark said (Timestamp-11:15). "If you're 0-6 on Thursday night on the road in the AFC North, you team needs to understand that. When we're up 10 points, we need to lock in on our focus.
Ad
"When we're up 10 points, we need to hold our shell on defense so Joe Flacco can't see us spin down into one high and understand where he has the one-on-one because we saw that continuously through the night."

youtube-cover

The Pittsburgh Steelers next face the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 26 at 8:20 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications